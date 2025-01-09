Muqtada al-Sadr welcomes election of new Lebanese President

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr expressed his satisfaction with the election of a new president in Lebanon, urging the move to pave the way for the Lebanese army to take full control across the country.

In a post on X, al-Sadr wrote, “We are greatly pleased by the news of electing a new president for our beloved Lebanon. I hope this marks the beginning of alleviating the suffering of the Lebanese people, who have been targeted by global forces of evil, primarily the United States and Israel.”

He called on all political factions in Lebanon to prioritize reason, logic, patriotism, and love for the people while setting aside political and sectarian disputes fueled by external agendas aimed at undermining Lebanon’s unity and resources.

Al-Sadr added, “I hope this step allows the Lebanese national army to take control across all of Lebanon, particularly the occupied south. The entire region needs a unified stance, especially Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Iraq, who continue to suffer from foreign interventions and the despicable Zionist occupation.”

Moreover, Al-Sadr Iraq’s readiness to provide humanitarian and social support to help Lebanon and the region rebuild and regain their active roles “in promoting peace, freedom, and combating occupation, terrorism, corruption, external interference, normalization, extremism, and dictatorship.”

Earlier today, Lebanon’s parliament elected Joseph Aoun as the country’s new president. He secured 99 out of 128 votes in the second round.