Biden on Aoun's election: I trust him, he’s the "right leader”

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden on Thursday praised the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's new president, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the country through its current challenges.

Biden expressed his expectation that the new Lebanese president would provide "decisive leadership” while Lebanon and Israel fully implement the ceasefire agreement.

He also stated that the Lebanese people have chosen a path aligned with peace, security, sovereignty, and reconstruction in partnership with the international community.

The US President further expressed his trust in Aoun, describing him as "the right leader."

Earlier on Thursday, the Lebanese parliament elected Joseph Aoun as the country's new president following a second round of voting.

Aoun secured 99 votes out of 128 in the second round, after failing to win the required two-thirds majority in the first round of voting.

In his inaugural speech, Aoun emphasized his commitment to ensuring that "the exclusive right to bear arms remains with the Lebanese state", and vowed to work towards rebuilding what was destroyed during Israel's war on Lebanon.