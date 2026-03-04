USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, adding 900 dinars per $100 in Baghdad by the close of trading.

Rates at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges settled at 156,500 dinars per $100, up from 155,600 earlier in the day, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Retail exchange shops in the capital quoted the dollar at 157,000 dinars for selling and 156,000 for buying.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, trading at 156,200 dinars per $100 on both buying and selling.