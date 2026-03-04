Oman rescues Malta-flagged crew following bombardment

Shafaq News- Strait of Hormuz

Oman’s navy evacuated 24 crew members from a Malta-flagged cargo ship that came under bombardment near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as military operations involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified.

According to Oman News Agency, specialized teams responded to a distress call from the vessel and transferred all crew members safely ashore, where they received medical care.

Hours later, the British Maritime Authority reported that a container ship had been struck by a projectile off the coast of Dubai, about 20 nautical miles west of the city, though no material damage was recorded.

The developments came as ship-tracking data showed dozens of oil tankers halted on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz —one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes— after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) declared they had taken full control of the waterway and closed it.