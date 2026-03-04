Hezbollah carries out 11 operations against Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had carried out drone strikes targeting two Israeli military facilities, one a naval base in Haifa and the other the Tel Hashomer base, located approximately 120 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

In separate statements, the group said it conducted more than 11 operations all over the day, including which lead to casualties among Israeli Army soldiers.

Israel’s Home Front Command reported that air raid sirens were activated in Jerusalem and the greater Tel Aviv area, without providing further operational details.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said it had also targeted the headquarters of Israel Aerospace Industries as well as the “Giv’a” drone control base.

The Lebanese Army confirmed that it is implementing the decisions of the political leadership while safeguarding the country’s national interests. In a statement, the army said its actions come in response to “continued Israeli attacks across various areas, alongside incursions by Israeli forces into Lebanese territory, in blatant violation of international resolutions and Lebanese sovereignty, following rocket and drone launches from Lebanese soil.”

On March 2, the Lebanese government banned Hezbollah’s military activities and limited the group’s role to political work, affirming that "the decision of war and peace rests exclusively with the government."