Iraqi MP demands end to US security pact

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States and Israel targeted multiple sites belonging to Iraqi security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and resistance factions, a senior Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Muqdad Al-Khafaji, a member of parliament from the Shiite Huqooq (Rights) bloc within the Iran-aligned Coordination Framework (CF), indicated that the operations killed 19 people and injured dozens of PMF and security personnel.

He added that Parliament will prepare a draft to cancel the security agreement with Washington, which allows US forces to operate in Iraqi airspace, while exploring potential agreements with other countries, including Russia and China.

“There is no set date for the next parliamentary session,” Al-Khafaji noted, pointing out that a session originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed after some lawmakers requested delays for reasons he described as “unrealistic.”

Yesterday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) reported launching 67 operations over 48 hours in two Iraqi provinces and four other countries, targeting US “occupation bases” and interests in the region. A graphic circulated by outlets affiliated with the factions listed several bases it claimed were struck inside Iraq, including Harir base, Ain Al-Asad base, Erbil base, Al-Rukban base, and Al-Rasheed base. In response, the United States struck several Iraq faction bases in Jurf Al-Sakhar (Jurf Al-Nasr), south of Baghdad, as well as in Mosul, Kirkuk, and Nineveh.