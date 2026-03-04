Israel claims assassination strike in Tehran

2026-03-04T17:45:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli military said Wednesday it carried out an assassination operation in Tehran, targeting “key Iranian security and intelligence facilities.”

In a statement, the army said the Israeli Air Force conducted the strike in the Iranian capital, hitting headquarters linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij, intelligence services, and cyber warfare units.

It added that a complex housing central command centers for Iran’s security apparatus was also targeted.

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli attacks has risen to 1,045.

