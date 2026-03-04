Israel claims assassination strike in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli military said Wednesday it carried out an assassination operation in Tehran, targeting “key Iranian security and intelligence facilities.”

In a statement, the army said the Israeli Air Force conducted the strike in the Iranian capital, hitting headquarters linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij, intelligence services, and cyber warfare units.

🎯STRUCK: A large Iranian terror regime military compound in eastern Tehran.Struck command centers in the compound include:* The IRGC headquarters* The Intelligence Directorate headquarters* The ‘Basij’ headquarters* The 'Quds Force' headquarters* The Internal Security… pic.twitter.com/XBvXqks29R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 4, 2026

It added that a complex housing central command centers for Iran’s security apparatus was also targeted.

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said the death toll from ongoing US-Israeli attacks has risen to 1,045.