Second drone downed near Baghdad Airport within an hour

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi air defenses intercepted a second drone within an hour on Wednesday as it attempted to approach Victoria Base inside Baghdad International Airport, security sources told Shafaq News.

The drone was detected and shot down before reaching the base perimeter. No casualties or material damage were reported.

Earlier today, defense systems also brought down another unmanned aircraft targeting the same facility.

The back-to-back interceptions come amid rising security tensions across Iraq as regional hostilities intensify following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory attacks.