Blinken warns Iraq: Disarm Iran-backed factions or face US action

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed direct "threats" to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani concerning Iran-backed armed factions in Iraq, informed political sources revealed on Saturday.

"Blinken clearly and directly conveyed threats from Washington during his meeting with Al-Sudani regarding the armed groups’ future and their movements," according to the sources.

Blinken emphasized that "the new US administration would work vigorously to eliminate any influence of these factions, especially after their cross-border operations targeting US bases in Syria and various targets inside Israel over the past period."

"Blinken warned Al-Sudani against any military actions by these groups in Syria in the coming phase, driven by Tehran, and held the Iraqi government accountable for any actions taken by them," the sources continued, adding, "The US Secretary stressed the necessity of controlling the factions and genuinely disarming them in the coming phase, as they pose a threat to regional security, not just Iraq. Otherwise, Washington would play a role in curbing them through sanctions and specific military operations."

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an "unannounced" visit to Iraq, where he met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to the US Department of State, Blinken urged the Iraqi government to support the democratic transition in Syria following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, highlighting Iraq's role in enhancing its sovereignty and regional stability.

The US Department of State quoted Blinken during his meeting with Al-Sudani, reaffirming Washington's commitment to "supporting Iraq's security and sovereignty," stressing the need to continue efforts to "prevent the resurgence of ISIS." He noted that the positive changes witnessed in Iraq enhance its future success prospects and emphasized the importance of Iraq and regional countries in supporting Syria to achieve a comprehensive political transition that protects minorities and ends sectarianism.