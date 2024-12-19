PM Al-Sudani denies threats to Iraq, emphasizes responsible dialogue and stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani denied any threats to Iraq or external pressures on any issue, emphasizing that dialogues are conducted responsibly based on mutual respect and shared interests.

In an interview with state television, Al-Sudani expressed concerns about “the situation in Syria due to the presence of armed groups and ISIS militants,” mentioning that “Iraq has initiated joint operations with Jordan and the Global Coalition.”

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to the unity of Syrian territory and its readiness to support a comprehensive political process in Syria without interfering in its internal affairs. He highlighted that “Iraq presented a paper at the Aqaba meeting outlining the fundamental principles for Syria's stability.”

He stressed the importance of the new Syrian administration “providing guarantees to respect the diversity of its components and not exclude anyone.”

Reflecting on the events of October 7, 2023, Al-Sudani noted that “Iraq has maintained its supreme interests and avoided being drawn into conflicts while upholding its principled stance on the Palestinian issue.”

Regarding the threats posed by ISIS, Al-Sudani stated that Iraq is a core member of the Global Coalition against ISIS and is committed to standing with the Coalition against any terrorist threats to its borders.

He pointed out that “Iraq's border security is at its best, with fortifications and control over all border points for the first time.”

Al-Sudani concluded by stating that “the situation in Iraq in 2024 is markedly different from 2014, with unprecedented political stability, as confirmed by the UN Secretary-General's representative in a briefing to the Security Council.”