Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on its territories, vows response

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday that Iranian strikes on Qatari territory targeted civilian, residential, and industrial areas, including the vicinity of Hamad International Airport and critical infrastructure.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, He stressed that “these attacks cannot go unanswered.”

Araghchi claimed that the missile strikes were aimed at US interests and not at Qatar. However, the statement said Abdulrahman categorically rejected this assertion, stating that “the facts on the ground clearly show that civilian and industrial sites, including liquefied natural gas facilities, were hit — a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.”

He added that the attacks have not been limited to missiles, but continue via drones, as well as aircraft that violated Qatari airspace and were intercepted by Qatar’s armed forces. Abdulrahman described these actions as part of an “escalatory approach by Iran” with no real intent for de-escalation or resolution, aiming instead to harm neighbors and draw them into a conflict that is not theirs, according to the statement.

The Qatari foreign minister called for an immediate halt to attacks on regional countries that have remained neutral, emphasizing that such acts demonstrate “no goodwill from Iran toward its neighbors.”

He affirmed that Doha has consistently pursued dialogue and diplomacy, but will defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests, citing Qatar’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s National Volunteering Platform opened the volunteer registration to support national efforts in responding to what it described as aggressive Iranian attacks on the kingdom.