Oman expresses hope to reach a comprehensive settlement on Yemen

Shafaq News / Oman confirmed, on Tuesday, that it would continue to work with Saudi Arabia, the United Nations and U.S. envoys to Yemen to reach a comprehensive settlement in Yemen.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that based on Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said’s order, Oman continues to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemenis and the UN and American envoys to Yemen to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis.

Oman expressed hope that these contacts will reach the desired result in the near future to restore security and stability in Yemen and preserve the security and interests of the countries of the region. ONA said.

Today, an investigation by a U.N. team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived,.

The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

The report comes at a sensitive time for new U.S. President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a ceasefire.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen's north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic - with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance.