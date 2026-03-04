Qatar shuts down gas liquefaction plant, restart expected in weeks

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar will fully shut down gas liquefaction ​on Wednesday and won't be ‌able to return to normal production and export levels of super-chilled gas for ​at least a month, two ​sources familiar with the matter said.

Qatar ⁠Energy, which stopped producing gas ​this week and declared force majeure ​on exports on Wednesday, did not respond to a request for comment.

The sources said ​that once Qatar's main Ras ​Laffan plant shuts on Wednesday, it won't be ‌able ⁠to restart turning gas into super-chilled fuel for at least two weeks, according to initial estimates. Once ​restarted, it ​will ⁠take at least another two weeks to reach full ​capacity, the sources said.

Reuters

