Qatar shuts down gas liquefaction plant, restart expected in weeks
Shafaq News- Doha
Qatar will fully shut down gas liquefaction on Wednesday and won't be able to return to normal production and export levels of super-chilled gas for at least a month, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Qatar Energy, which stopped producing gas this week and declared force majeure on exports on Wednesday, did not respond to a request for comment.
The sources said that once Qatar's main Ras Laffan plant shuts on Wednesday, it won't be able to restart turning gas into super-chilled fuel for at least two weeks, according to initial estimates. Once restarted, it will take at least another two weeks to reach full capacity, the sources said.
Reuters
