US strike kills Iraqi soldier in western desert, says MP

Shafaq News- Karbala

A US force carried out an airborne deployment deep in Iraq’s western desert and later opened fire on an Iraqi army unit, killing one soldier and wounding others, lawmaker Mohammed Jassim al-Khafaji stated on Wednesday.

Al-Khafaji said the deployment took place roughly 250 kilometers west of Karbala, about 50 kilometers from al-Nukhaib toward the Najaf desert, and that the force “remains positioned” in the area.

He said a military column from Karbala Operations Command -around 30 Humvees flying Iraqi flags- moved to conduct reconnaissance and clarify the situation. The convoy, he added, “came under aerial attack and gunfire, resulting in the death of one serviceman, injuries to others and damage to a vehicle.”

Al-Khafaji said helicopters and troops at the site were “American,” urging the Joint Operations Command in Baghdad to address what he described as a dangerous escalation.

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that a unit from Karbala Operations Command was struck by air fire and small-arms shooting while conducting a search mission in the desert corridor linking Karbala and Najaf.

The command said one soldier was killed and two others wounded. It did not name the party responsible, describing the incident as a “condemned and unjustified” violation against Iraqi forces operating on national territory.