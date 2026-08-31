Shafaq News- Tehran

The death toll from a US strike on Iran’s Larak Island has risen to three after one of those wounded died from their injuries, Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Tasnim said two people were initially killed and several others wounded in Sunday night’s attack in Hormozgan province, with one of the injured later dying in hospital. State-affiliated Nournews identified two of those killed as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

A US official told Reuters that American forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak after IRGC personnel were observed preparing rockets carrying sea mines for deployment into the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM described the action as “limited” and “precise,” saying the forces posed an “imminent threat.”

The attack was the first known US strike on Iran since late July. Tehran later retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan.