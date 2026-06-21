President Barzani backs diplomacy in US-Iran conflict

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Sunday his support for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, while expressing optimism about cooperation with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of a new class of cadets at Qalachwalan Military College in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Barzani said Kurdistan seeks "to be part of the solution in consolidating regional and international peace," stressing that Iraq and the Region should not become arenas for regional conflicts.

Kurdish Unity and Ties with Baghdad

Barzani said he viewed cooperation with al-Zaidi's government with optimism, expressing hope for engagement based on the constitution, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to reconstruction and development across Iraq.

This is a developing story…