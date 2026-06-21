Iraq's INSS welcomes new chief

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bassem Al-Badri officially assumed his duties as head of Iraq's National Security Service (INSS), the agency announced on Sunday.

Al-Badri reviewed key departments and core responsibilities during his first day e and received briefings on ongoing operations and the tasks assigned to various units.

He called for greater efforts to improve institutional performance and strengthen security and intelligence capabilities, stressing the need for enhanced coordination and professional work to support Iraq's stability, identify potential threats, and assist state institutions in safeguarding national security.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi dismissed Abdul Karim Al-Basri appointed Al-Badri as his successor. Al-Badri has served as head of the National Accountability and Justice Commission since 2013 and was among the prominent candidates considered for the premiership of the current government.