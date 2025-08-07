Security Brief: Spoiled meat crackdown, cleric charged with sorcery

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 7, 2025.

Electricity Employees Arrested for Corruption (Kirkuk)

Two employees from the electricity maintenance unit in Altun Kupri sub-district were arrested on corruption charges. According to a local source, the Integrity Commission carried out the operation based on intelligence indicating that the suspects had installed power transformers illegally in exchange for bribes.

INSS Busted Spoiled Meat Networks (Baghdad)

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) raided on illegal meat storage and distribution networks across four provinces, seizing over 170 tons of unfit meat and shutting down 32 butcher shops.

Baghdad topped the list in a nationwide food safety crackdown, with authorities confiscating over 130 tons of expired and unsafe frozen meat.

In Najaf, security forces shut down an unlicensed kitchen preparing contaminated food for a shawarma restaurant, seizing and disposing 250 kilograms of spoiled meat.

A similar campaign in Kirkuk uncovered large quantities of expired goods in markets and warehouses, resulting in the seizure of more than 37,000 liters of expired liquids and nearly 58,000 kilograms of expired solid items.

Meanwhile, in Maysan, security teams intercepted approximately 14 tons of counterfeit imported meat.

Mosque Preacher Detained for Sorcery (Duhok)

Police in Akre district arrested a 60-year-old mosque preacher accused of practicing witchcraft and sorcery. According to a security source, the man had served over 300 clients from various regions in exchange for money.