Baghdad police bust major forgery lab in al-Sadr City

2025-07-08T19:53:18+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested a suspect described as one of the country’s “most dangerous” document forgers during a raid in al-Sadr City, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Ministry’s Media and Public Relations Directorate, the arrest followed detailed intelligence from a confidential source indicating the suspect was running a sophisticated forgery operation in the area.

Following judicial authorization, a joint security team carried out a surveillance operation and set up an ambush that led to the suspect's arrest in the act. Upon interrogation, the man confessed to owning a fully equipped forgery lab.

Authorities uncovered the lab and seized items that included industrial and standard printers, a license plate number printer, rolls and official stamps from multiple government departments—including judicial, customs, traffic, and security offices—fake license plates, forged vehicle registration documents, and blank customs forms.

