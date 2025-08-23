Iraq security brief: ISIS commander killed, gangs dismantled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 23, 2025.

Iraqi Forces Kill Senior ISIS Commander in Kirkuk Raid (Kirkuk)

Iraqi special forces conducted a ground raid in Wadi al-Shay following airstrikes by F-16 jets that struck ISIS positions. A military source reported that several militant bodies were recovered, including that of a senior commander who served as the group’s head of the Kirkuk wilayah.

Interior Ministry Denies Granting Citizenship to Syrians (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Interior Ministry dismissed social media reports claiming a group of Syrians had obtained Iraqi nationality through falsified records. An official stressed to Shafaq news that allegations of 26 Syrians being arrested in Baghdad for acquiring citizenship via documents of slain ISIS militants in liberated provinces are “unfounded.”

Police Arrest Extortion Gang in Capital (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of a four-member gang specialized in extortion and threats in western Baghdad. Security forces seized three pistols, a Kalashnikov rifle, and a pickup truck during the operation.

Drug, Weapons Cache Seized After Shooting in Shaab (Baghdad)

Police arrested three suspects involved in a shooting that killed one person. A search of their homes uncovered weapons including a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols — one used in the crime — a hand grenade, an improvised explosive, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales. Authorities confirmed the suspects were also engaged in narcotics trafficking.

ISIS Executes Abducted Shepherd in Nineveh (Nineveh)

A security source reported that ISIS released a video showing the execution of a shepherd from al-Baaj district, nearly two months after abducting him on charges of cooperating with security forces.

Iraq Ranks Third Globally in Anti-Drug Efforts (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry announced Iraq achieved third place worldwide in counter-narcotics achievements during a Dubai Police conference involving over 250 organizations. Ministry spokesman Col. Abbas al-Bahadli told Shafaq News that Iraq has established 16 rehabilitation centers nationwide, with 5,000 to 6,000 individuals recovering and around 1,000 still undergoing treatment. He added that Iraqi forces have conducted 16 cross-border operations, including a recent joint effort with Lebanon that dismantled the Middle East’s largest drug factory.

US Embassy Expresses Concern Over ISIS, al-Qaeda Expansion (Baghdad)

The US Embassy in Baghdad voiced concern about the regional spread of ISIS and al-Qaeda. In a post on X, it emphasized Washington’s continued commitment to partnerships with allies and regional actors in combating terrorism.