Iraqi airstrike destroys ISIS hideout in Saladin

Shafaq News – Saladin

Iraqi forces carried out a "successful" airstrike targeting an ISIS position in Wadi al-Shay, in eastern Saladin province, killing all militants at the site, the Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell, the operation was conducted using F-16 fighter jets and resulted in the destruction of weapons, equipment, and communication devices at the location.

Iraqi security forces continue operations to pursue remnants of ISIS, its sleeper cells, and those collaborating with the group. These efforts have been ongoing since the extremist organization was declared militarily defeated in 2017, after it had seized control of nearly one-third of Iraq’s territory in mid-2014.