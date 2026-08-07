ISIS-era munitions seized in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi police discovered on Friday 480 artillery shells stored in six ammunition boxes during a search operation in the desert west of Ramadi in Al-Anbar province.

Al-Anbar police said the cache, consisting of 57-mm artillery rounds believed to date back to ISIS's occupation of the area, was found in al-Tash desert and was secured for disposal in accordance with security procedures.

Although Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017 after recapturing territory the group had seized three years earlier, unexploded ordnance and abandoned explosives continue to pose a threat in areas formerly under its control. In June, one person was killed and four others were wounded when a landmine believed to have been left behind by the group exploded in Al-Anbar.

Read more: Iraq's mines battles take their toll