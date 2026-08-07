CENTCOM reroutes 51 ships as Hormuz deal nears

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday it had rerouted 51 commercial vessels since maritime restrictions around Iran resumed on July 14, as US officials reported progress in talks aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM stated that its forces had also disabled two vessels and boarded two others to verify compliance with the maritime blockade.

A U.S. sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard USS Mason (DDG 87) as the guided-missile destroyer sails in regional waters supporting the U.S. blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas. As of Aug. 7, CENTCOM forces have redirected 51 commercial vessels,… pic.twitter.com/fOO8O95UYT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 7, 2026

Earlier on Friday, a US official told Reuters that negotiations between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz had made progress and expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached soon. The official said Washington would lift restrictions on Iranian ports once an agreement ensuring the unhindered movement of commercial shipping takes effect, adding that any easing of US measures would depend on Iran fulfilling its commitments.

Separately, Axios, citing a diplomat involved in the mediation effort, reported that Iranian negotiators were awaiting final approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council for an understanding on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States maintains that commercial vessels are free to transit the strait via a route close to Oman's coastline, while Iran insists it should play a role in regulating traffic through the strategic waterway as one of the two coastal states.

Read more: Iran, Oman near joint statement on Hormuz shipping route