Barcelona confident of completing Rodri transfer

Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona, Manchester City and Rodri are increasingly confident that the Spain midfielder’s transfer to the Catalan club can be completed, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday.

Romano stated that Barcelona will submit a higher formal offer after City rejected an opening proposal worth about $52 million, adding that Rodri has informed the English club that he wants the move.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are very confident to get Rodri deal done. No panic after first bid rejected.New official bid will follow and Rodri told Man City with maximum respect that he wants the move.Barça will submit higher proposal. All parties convinced deal can happen soon. pic.twitter.com/QKWKF6u8kL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2026

Manchester City are seeking at least about $81 million for the 30-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract. The Guardian reported that City are willing to sell this summer rather than risk losing him without a transfer fee in 2027.

Rodri has also reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, strengthening the club’s position ahead of the next round of negotiations.

The Spain captain joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and led his country to the 2026 World Cup title, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.