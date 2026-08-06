Rodri picks Barcelona over Real Madrid

Shafaq News- Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has chosen Barcelona and approved the club’s sporting project, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reported on Thursday.

Romero’s Jijantes outlet stated that the 30-year-old had given Barcelona the green light to pursue his transfer, but neither the player nor the two clubs have announced an agreement or confirmed negotiations.

Barcelona’s interest reportedly intensified after Frenkie de Jong suffered a knee injury, while talks between Rodri and Real Madrid stalled. The Guardian reported that Manchester City could demand about $81 million for the midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Rodri captained Spain to the 2026 World Cup title and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, two years after claiming the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The midfielder, currently recovering from back surgery, joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and remains under contract until June 2027.