Real Madrid demands UEFA strip Barcelona titles

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid has asked UEFA to strip Barcelona of titles won during the period linked to the Negreira case, Spanish newspaper AS reported.

The move forms part of the club’s parallel action before European football authorities and the Spanish courts.

Real Madrid previously confirmed that it had submitted a written case to UEFA seeking the resumption of disciplinary proceedings over Barcelona’s payments to companies linked to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ technical committee.

AS reported that Madrid wants UEFA to remove honours won by Barcelona during the years under investigation, although the club’s public statement did not specify the sanctions requested. In the judicial case, Real Madrid asked the judge to order Barcelona to provide its complete compliance and internal control system from 2010 to 2018.

The filing also seeks invoices, payment authorizations, internal procedures, and audit reports related to Tresep, Radamanto, and Best Norton. According to AS, Madrid argues that the documents were previously requested but are not included in the case file.

Barcelona has acknowledged the payments but maintains they covered technical reports and refereeing advice. The club denies influencing match results or buying referees.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no final ruling issued.