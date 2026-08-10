Real Madrid lead Barcelona in summer preparations

Shafaq News- Madrid/ Barcelona

Real Madrid have integrated six summer signings into Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad, while Barcelona remain active in major incoming and outgoing deals ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Madrid have added Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, with all six assigned squad numbers as preseason preparations continue.

⚪️👋🏼 Real Madrid new signings have now all joined Jose Mourinho’s squad.Shirt numbers have been unveiled. ⤵️Carlos Espí 1️⃣9️⃣👕Bernardo Silva 2️⃣0️⃣👕Yan Diomande 2️⃣5️⃣👕Marc Cucurella 1️⃣7️⃣👕Ibrahima Konate 1️⃣6️⃣👕Denzel Dumfries 2️⃣4️⃣👕 pic.twitter.com/aO9FRZMPoD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

Barcelona’s window remains more fluid –Anthony Gordon has joined from Newcastle, while Ronald Araujo is set to move to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are pursuing Ferran Torres after reaching personal terms with the Spain forward.

🚨🔴🔵 Barcelona expect to receive opening official bid for Ferran Torres from Paris Saint-Germain shortly.Ferran’s camp and PSG informed Barça about the verbal agreement on personal terms. pic.twitter.com/5T4WmJzuK7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

The Catalan club are also pushing for Manchester City midfielder Rodri after their opening offer was rejected, with an improved bid expected.