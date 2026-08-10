Real Madrid lead Barcelona in summer preparations

Real Madrid lead Barcelona in summer preparations
2026-08-10T12:00:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Madrid/ Barcelona

Real Madrid have integrated six summer signings into Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad, while Barcelona remain active in major incoming and outgoing deals ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Madrid have added Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, with all six assigned squad numbers as preseason preparations continue.

Barcelona’s window remains more fluid –Anthony Gordon has joined from Newcastle, while Ronald Araujo is set to move to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are pursuing Ferran Torres after reaching personal terms with the Spain forward.

The Catalan club are also pushing for Manchester City midfielder Rodri after their opening offer was rejected, with an improved bid expected.

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