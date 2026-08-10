After 37-year absence, UK explores investment in Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq discussed investment opportunities and the potential entry of British companies into Diyala's agriculture, energy, water, and infrastructure sectors during talks with the province's local government on Monday, marking the first visit by a British ambassador to the province in 37 years.

In a joint press conference, Diyala Governor Adnan al-Shammari said the visit sends a clear message that Diyala is safe, despite the events it has experienced in past years, adding that the province's doors are open to all ambassadors and diplomatic missions.

General conditions in the province and its economic potential were also discussed during the meeting, al-Shammari noted. “Diyala possesses strong agricultural assets, natural resources and promising investment opportunities,” he said, particularly given that around 78% of its population works in the agricultural sector.

The British ambassador expressed confidence in the progress and development underway in Iraq generally and Diyala specifically, describing the province's security situation as very stable. "This is what encouraged us to come and learn about its priorities, capabilities, and opportunities for cooperation and investment," Siddiq added, noting that improved security conditions across Iraq have increased British companies' interest in investing, particularly in Diyala.

British companies bring expertise and strengths in clean energy, infrastructure, water and electricity, he said. “These are sectors of particular interest to the UK government.”