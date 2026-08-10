Armed Factions' response to Saudi Arabia delayed by state coordination

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government said on Monday that the postponement of a threatened response by armed factions against the US and Saudi Arabia that killed 20 of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and injured 32 others was part of official coordination to contain tension and prevent Iraq from being used as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring states.

Government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi told a news conference, in reply to a question from Shafaq News, that a meeting of the State Administration Coalition —the cross-party alliance of the main parliamentary blocs that backs the government— was preceded by coordination between senior officials and the cabinet in support of the government program, which includes Iraqi territory not being used for attacks against other countries.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Iraqi government “had no advance knowledge of the strikes on PMF sites,” rejecting claims that it held prior information about the attack and failed to act. “Some were seeking to inflame public opinion over the issue.”

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On the file of restricting weapons to state authority, al-Aboudi pointed out that the dialogue is proceeding along defined tracks under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, within the legal and constitutional framework and the principle of a state of institutions. He acknowledged concern and reservations among some parties, but “the government aims to bring all weapons under state control by the set deadline of September 30.”

Al-Aboudi also disclosed that al-Zaidi had received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia, though no date had been set. The prime minister’s visit was scheduled on August 1 but canceled after the strikes on the PMF headquarters.

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