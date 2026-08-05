Saudi Arabia backs Iraq ahead of Al-Zaidi visit

Shafaq News- Amman

Saudi Arabia backed stronger Iraqi ties with Arab and Islamic countries on Wednesday while urging that Iraqi territory and resources not be used to launch attacks against neighboring states.

During talks on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting supporting Jerusalem and its holy sites in Amman, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reviewed regional developments and called for closer Iraqi engagement with Arab and Islamic states to support regional stability.

#عمّان | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يلتقي معالي وزير الخارجية بجمهورية العراق الدكتور فؤاد محمد حسين، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري لدعم القدس وأماكنها المقدسة. pic.twitter.com/kTs0jWuk1L — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 5, 2026

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who canceled a planned visit to Saudi Arabia after the July 29 joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facilities, is expected to travel to the Kingdom next week for talks on security cooperation, economic ties, and investment projects, a source previously told Shafaq News. Regional and international mediation paved the way for the trip after the strikes, which the PMF said killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others.

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