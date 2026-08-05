Najaf court sentences drug trafficker to death

Najaf court sentences drug trafficker to death
2026-08-05T17:10:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Najaf

A court in Iraq's Najaf province sentenced a convicted drug trafficker to death on Wednesday after finding him guilty of attempting to smuggle 2 kg (4.4 lb) of crystal methamphetamine into the province, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

Iraqi authorities seized 16.8 tonnes of narcotics since 2023ذ and secured 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences, and 190 international arrest warrants in drug-related cases. Iraq also opened 16 rehabilitation centres for drug users, treating about 9,500 people, more than 8,000 of whom have completed rehabilitation programmes.

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