Iran, Oman near joint statement on Hormuz shipping route

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran and Oman have reached the final stages of a joint statement on talks over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Wednesday, adding that both countries have agreed on the geographic coordinates of a route they intend to establish through the strait.

He cautioned that the understanding between Tehran and Muscat does not by itself mean the strait will become safe for ship passage, noting, “The factors Washington considers to make the strait unsafe remain in place.”

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains possible via the southern route, stressing its continued efforts to facilitate maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Describing Iranian actions in the area as “unwarrantedaggression,” CENTCOM stated that it has helped more than 1,000 commercial vessels safely transit the Strait over the past three months.