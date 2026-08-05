Iraq-Saudi border free of breaches

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s border with Saudi Arabia has recorded no security breaches, infiltration attempts, or smuggling operations for a second consecutive year, the commander of the Iraqi Border Guard’s Fifth Region told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Rahim Younis Rahim said the Saudi frontier is one of the country’s most secure border sectors, attributing its stability to an integrated system of fortified positions, thermal cameras, advanced surveillance equipment, drones, and reinforced combat units that has prevented infiltration and smuggling in either direction.

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The comment came as Saudi Arabia backed stronger Iraqi ties with Arab and Islamic countries while urging that Iraqi territory and resources not be used to launch attacks against neighboring states.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who previously canceled a planned visit to Saudi Arabia after the July 29 joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facilities, is expected to travel to the Kingdom next week for talks on security cooperation, economic ties, and investment projects, a source told Shafaq News. Regional and international mediation paved the way for the trip after the strikes, which killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others, according to the PMF, a state-sanctioned umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions. Washington and Riyadh maintained that the operation responded to alleged attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

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