Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week following mediation international and domestic efforts that eased tensions between Baghdad and Riyadh, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

During the visit the two sides are expected to discuss security cooperation, economic ties, and investment. Saudi Arabia intends to present Al-Zaidi with evidence that allergy shows attacks against the Kingdom were launched from Iraqi territory.

Last week, Al-Zaidi announced the formation of a joint security committee to address threat against neighboring countries originating from Iraq.

Iraqi PM on July 29 canceled a planned visit to Riyash hours after US and Saudi warplanes carried out strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions across seven Iraqi provinces. A government source told Shafaq News that the decision was made in response to the rapidly evolving security situation.

Read more: Iraq’s security crisis tests PM Al-Zaidi’s agenda