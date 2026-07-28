Iraq, Turkiye to strengthen energy and security cooperation

Shafaq News- Ankara

Baghdad and Ankara agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baghdad, complete the ratification of pending bilateral deals, and activate bilateral committees to expand ties, according to a joint statement by the two countries on Tuesday.

During bilateral talks led by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both sides discussed counterterrorism measures and border security, while agreeing to maintain close coordination on regional developments, particularly the situation in Palestine. They also committed to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iraq and Turkiye in 2027 through reciprocal events and official visits.

The two sides will pursue a comprehensive energy cooperation aimed at strengthening both countries' energy security.

Erdogan noted his country’s commitment to boost cooperation and expressed readiness to support Iraq's civil aviation sector and encourage Turkish companies to invest in Iraq's development sectors.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed

The Iraqi PM’s media office said that Iraq and Turkiye committed to accelerate the implementation of the strategic Development Road Project and deepen ties across key sectors, including oil, water, energy, security, trade, transportation, and education.

The talks focused on expanding joint projects and included an agreement to convene the standing committee responsible for the water issue on a regular basis.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Ankara today on an official visit to Turkiye, leading a high-level government delegation.

Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha, who is part of the Iraqi delegation, told Shafaq News that the province supports Al-Zaidi's efforts to strengthen economic relations with neighboring countries.

“Kirkuk has a direct stake in the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline, noting that Iraq is seeking to renew the pipeline agreement and expand the province's oil export capacity following the Oil Ministry's contract with BP to develop Kirkuk's oil fields.”

He also called for attracting Turkish companies to implement strategic water initiaves in Kirkuk, citing the province's need for a major drinking water project to address shortages affecting several districts, as well as investment in an oil refinery and a power generation plant.

Agha said Al-Zaidi's visit to Turkiye, following recent trips to the United States and Iran, marks an important step toward advancing cooperation.

Read more: Iraq’s PM al-Zaidi offers Tehran and Washington a corridor, not a battlefield