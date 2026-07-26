Al-Zaidi sets July 28 Turkiye visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Ankara on July 28 for talks on a range of bilateral and regional issues, a government source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said Al-Zaidi and Turkish officials are expected to discuss security, economic and investment cooperation, coordination on oil and energy, efforts to expand bilateral trade, and other regional and international developments.

The prime minister’s visit to Turkiye follows his recent trips to the United States, Qatar, and Iran. After Ankara, he is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia.

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