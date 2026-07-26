UN chief condemns Israeli violations in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli breach of Syria's sovereignty is unacceptable, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, urging Israel to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

During a press conference in Damascus, Guterres noted that the UN will submit a detailed report about the Israeli violations to the Security Council by the end of this month.

According to the UN secretary-general, current UN assistance covers only about 20% of Syria's needs, pointing out that the country requires support to restore essential services and infrastructure, strengthen the education and healthcare sectors, create economic opportunities, reconnect with regional and global economies, and encourage the return of development partners and international financial institutions.

Guterres arrived in Damascus on July 25, marking the first visit by a UN secretary-general since Ban Ki-moon traveled to Syria in 2009, when he met then-President Bashar al-Assad. Speaking at a joint press conference with the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, Guterres said the occupied Golan Heights remains Syrian territory, calling on Israel to halt its violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier today, Israeli forces advanced into two villages in western Daraa near the occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state media reported. Later, Israeli troops shelled farmland in Quneitra countryside and dropped warning leaflets over Al-Aridah village, cautioning residents against blocking roads or obstructing military movements.