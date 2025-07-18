UN Envoy urges end to Israeli violations in Syria
Shafaq News – Damascus
On Friday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen renewed calls for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Syria.
In a post on X, Pedersen stressed the need to preserve civil peace and avoid retaliatory violence, emphasizing that the only path to stability lies in a “credible, orderly, and inclusive” political transition.
.@GeirOPedersen 1/2 Spoke with interim FM Shibani last night. Grave concerns over continued violence and targeting of civilians. Urged restraint, protection of all communities, and accountability.— UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) July 18, 2025
The Envoy urged Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in a phone call to protect all communities amid rising tensions.
.@GeirOPedersen 2/2 Stability and civil peace must prevail. Reprisals must be avoided. Israel’s provocative violations must stop now. Credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria must be the priority.— UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) July 18, 2025
His remarks follow fighting in Suwayda, where Bedouin tribal forces and armed factions loyal to Druze cleric Hikmat al-Hijri have been locked in deadly fighting.
Ongoing clashes have left nearly 600 people dead and triggered mass displacement, with reports of widespread abuses across the province.