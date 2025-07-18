UN Envoy urges end to Israeli violations in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen renewed calls for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Syria.

In a post on X, Pedersen stressed the need to preserve civil peace and avoid retaliatory violence, emphasizing that the only path to stability lies in a “credible, orderly, and inclusive” political transition.

.@GeirOPedersen 1/2 Spoke with interim FM Shibani last night. Grave concerns over continued violence and targeting of civilians. Urged restraint, protection of all communities, and accountability. — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) July 18, 2025

The Envoy urged Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in a phone call to protect all communities amid rising tensions.

.@GeirOPedersen 2/2 Stability and civil peace must prevail. Reprisals must be avoided. Israel’s provocative violations must stop now. Credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria must be the priority. — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) July 18, 2025

His remarks follow fighting in Suwayda, where Bedouin tribal forces and armed factions loyal to Druze cleric Hikmat al-Hijri have been locked in deadly fighting.

Ongoing clashes have left nearly 600 people dead and triggered mass displacement, with reports of widespread abuses across the province.