UN: Syria’s worsening crisis needs urgent peace efforts

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United Nations expressed concern over the escalating violence in Syria, calling on all parties to protect civilians.

The spokesman for the UN secretary-general, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a briefing that “the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] is alarmed by the violent escalation in the coastal areas of Syria.” Guterres urged all parties to prioritize civilian protection and to refrain from “inflammatory rhetoric and actions.”

The SG acknowledged the announcement of an investigative committee and a civil peace preservation body by Syrian caretaker authorities, but underscored the “importance and urgency of inclusive and transparent transitional justice and reconciliation processes for sustainable peace in Syria,” Dujarric stated.

In light of “widespread disinformation and heightened tensions,” Guterres highlighted the necessity of protecting independent media and human rights organizations, ensuring their ability to “shed light in a transparent manner on the reports and allegations.”

Meanwhile, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, briefed the UN Security Council in a closed-door session on the latest developments and reiterated his commitment to supporting “an inclusive Syrian-owned and -led political transition” in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, the UNSG spokesperson pointed out.

The escalating violence in Syria is severely affecting civilians and infrastructure, with hundreds reportedly killed, including women, children, and medical staff.

Thousands have been displaced, some fleeing to Lebanon. Power outages in Latakia have disrupted water access, while schools in Latakia and Tartous remain closed.

The blocked Homs-Latakia highway has further restricted humanitarian aid, and insecurity has halted movements in coastal areas. Six referral hospitals, ambulances, and other medical facilities have been impacted, with urgent medical supplies needed, Dujarric revealed.

During his briefing, the spokesman for the UNSG touched on several topics including the situation in Ukraine, South Sudan, and the occupied Palestinian territory.