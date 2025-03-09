Syria’s Al-Sharaa forms committee to investigate deadly violence

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa announced the formation of an independent national committee to investigate the March 6 events in the country’s coastal region.

According to the decision, the committee is tasked with submitting its findings to the presidency within 30 days of its issuance.

Syria’s coastal region, a stronghold of the country’s Alawite minority, has endured several days of intense violence. Security forces have described the clashes as a battle against "remnants of the former regime," referring to armed groups resisting the new government.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that 745 Alawite civilians were killed on a "sectarian basis," adding that the victims were "not involved in combat or affiliated with the regime."

The United States, Germany, and France demanded accountability for the alleged "massacres" against minorities in western Syria, calling for an independent investigation into the crimes and for those responsible to be held accountable.