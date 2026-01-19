Mosul hosts back-to-back US-Led Coalition and Turkish visits amid Syria escalation

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Mosul witnessed notable regional and international activity over less than 24 hours, after a delegation from the US-led Coalition held a closed-door meeting with Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, followed the next morning by an official Turkish visit, developments unfolding as tensions intensify across the Syrian border.

According to Shafaq News sources, the Coalition delegation arrived in Mosul late Monday and met privately with Al-Dakhil, away from media coverage and with limited participation. The delegation left the city later that night, without any official disclosure of the meeting’s agenda or outcomes.

Hours later, Al-Dakhil received a Turkish delegation headed by Tokat Mayor Mohammad Kemal Yazicioglu, during a public visit that concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation. “The short interval between the two engagements has drawn attention, particularly given the absence of details surrounding the earlier meeting,” the source added.

The activity comes as Iraqi authorities closely monitor developments in Syria, where recent clashes in northeastern regions have raised concerns over security and displacement near the border. Nineveh’s geographic position has placed it under heightened scrutiny as part of broader regional assessments.

Commenting after the Turkish visit, Al-Dakhil said the border with Syria is “100% secured,” pointing to ongoing coordination with federal leadership, joint operations commands, and deployed forces from the army, police, border guards, and Popular Mobilization Forces. He stressed that the security situation in the province remains stable.