Nineveh, Turkiye’s Tokat sign MoU on investment and culture

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Iraq's Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday with Mehmet Kemal Yazıcıoğlu, mayor of Turkiye’s Tokat province, opening the door to cooperation on investment, agriculture, the environment, and culture.

Speaking during a press conference, Al-Dakhil said the agreement focuses on practical cooperation, including the exchange of technical expertise, support for sustainable development, and joint economic initiatives. He added that the deal also targets cultural and environmental preservation, with plans to promote tourism through joint activities involving museums, archaeological sites, exhibitions, workshops, and conferences.

The memorandum further outlines cooperation to improve municipal services and infrastructure, encourage joint investment opportunities, and share experience in urban planning and modern city management. Areas covered include traffic systems, roads, bridges, tunnels, construction, e-governance, and public services. In agriculture, the agreement provides for cooperation on modern farming techniques and the transfer of expertise aimed at improving productivity and sustainability.