Baghdad and Doha press US, Iran to implement MoU

Shafaq News- Doha

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday urged the United States and Iran to honor their memorandum of understanding (MoU) and preserve freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iraqi PM media office.

During talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, Al-Zaidi and Al Thani reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation across various sectors. They also exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

Iraqi PM arrived in Doha to offer condolences to Al Thani on the passing of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Washington and Tehran reached a deal to reduce tensions and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared the MoU over during a NATO summit in Ankara. Two days later, Iran suspended its commitments under the agreement, accusing Washington of violating its terms through renewed military strikes.

Read more: PM Al-Zaidi heads to Tehran with US-Iran dialogue proposal