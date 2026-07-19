World Cup 2026 awards: Spain sweep top individual prizes

Shafaq News- New York/ New Jersey

Spain capped their World Cup 2026 title by winning three of the tournament’s principal awards, with Rodri receiving the Golden Ball, Unai Simon the Golden Glove, and Pau Cubarsi the Young Player Award.

FIFA recognized Rodri as the competition’s best player after he controlled Spain’s midfield throughout an unbeaten campaign, while Simon’s seven clean sheets and Cubarsi’s breakthrough at centre-back completed the champions’ individual sweep. France captain Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot as top scorer.

Simon kept seven clean sheets in eight matches, including the 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final, and set a tournament record by going 650 minutes without conceding.

Spain allowed one goal across the entire competition, the fewest ever conceded by a World Cup champion, with shutouts against Austria, Portugal, France, and Argentina in the knockout rounds.

Cubarsi started every match and became one of Spain’s main distributors from defence, ranking among the tournament leaders for completed passes while helping the champions restrict Argentina to one attempt over 120 minutes in the final.

The 19-year-old Barcelona defender claimed the Young Player Award ahead of a field that included Spain teammate Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe’s Golden Boot prevented a complete awards clean sweep, but Spain still collected every major prize based on overall tournament performance.

With Luis de la Fuente’s side finishing the World Cup unbeaten, Spain have become the first country to hold the men’s and women’s world titles simultaneously.