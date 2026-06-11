Iraq prepare for historic World Cup return against Norway

Shafaq News- West Virginia

Iraq are entering the final days before their first World Cup match in 40 years with head coach Graham Arnold moving to settle the core of his team for the Group I opener against Norway.

Arnold is set to hold a key meeting with his technical staff in the United States to evaluate Iraq’s preparation camps in Spain and Chicago, review player reports, and define the early shape of the lineup expected to carry the Lions of Mesopotamia into the tournament.

Iraqi Football Association member Ghalib Al-Zameli told Shafaq News that Arnold is expected to identify an initial core of 16 players and draw the main outlines of the starting team he will rely on during the World Cup.

The Lions of Mesopotamia return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986 and open their campaign against Norway on Wednesday, June 17, at 1:00 a.m. Baghdad time.

The opening test will come at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Iraq will face Norway in the 65,000-seat venue, known outside the tournament as Gillette Stadium, which will host seven World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal. The match will be played far from Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, and Najaf, but not far from Iraqi emotion. The team's arrival in the United States has already drawn visible support from fans, with Iraqi supporters greeting the squad at Chicago's O'Hare Airport despite travel complications in the buildup.

For midfielder Amir Al-Ammari, the return is already a national moment. Speaking to FIFA Today, he described Iraq’s qualification as a historic achievement and a long-awaited joy for all Iraqis after four decades away from the World Cup.

“The qualifying journey was long and difficult, with several challenges along the way, but [Iraq] overcame them through the determination of the players and the backing of supporters who stood behind the team in every circumstance.”

That road, Al-Ammari added, built a stronger and more united squad before one of the tournament’s most demanding groups.

Iraq’s group offers little margin for error; Norway arrive with one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking profiles in Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. France, the 2018 champions, enter with an elite pedigree and another deep attacking unit built around Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue, while Senegal bring a different test: pace, power, and experience through Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Idrissa Gueye.

Facing those major international names gives Iraq extra motivation to produce their best level, Al-Ammari said, stressing that the team will enter the tournament with a fighting mindset and confidence.

“[Iraq] aim to present an honorable image of Iraqi football and show the passion, strength, and will of the Iraqi player.”

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