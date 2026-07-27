Israeli forces raid West Bank, demolish home in Jenin

Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces carried out raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday, detaining Palestinians, searching homes, and demolishing a residential building near Jenin.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, eight Palestinians were arrested during a raid on Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. On Saturday, Israeli forces detained at least 80 Palestinians across the West Bank, most of them in Tell near Nablus.

In Al-Khalil (Hebron) governorate, Israeli troops entered the towns of Beit Ummar, Idhna, Dura, and Yatta, searching homes and vehicles while conducting field interrogations. Military checkpoints were also erected around the city, with several roads blocked by iron gates, concrete barriers and earth mounds, disrupting movement.

WAFA also reported that Israeli settlers, under military protection, released cattle into olive groves in the Wadi Al-Naffakh area near the village of Al-Burj, damaging agricultural land.

Near Jenin, Israeli forces demolished a three-storey residential building in the Arraba Station area after surrounding the site with military vehicles and bulldozers.

Israeli troops also raided the towns of Tuqu' and Jannatah southeast of Bethlehem, searching homes and photographing residents' identity documents.

The operations came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a broad security operation in the West Bank and cancelled military leave, with the army deploying additional forces ahead of upcoming Jewish holidays, according to Israeli media. The confrontation began when settlers entered Tell and attacked women working in agricultural land, leading a Palestinian to take a rifle from an armed Israeli and open fire, local outlets said. Israeli forces later surrounded Nablus and Tell, while Netanyahu and Katz ordered the demolition of the alleged attacker’s home, weapons seizures, permit revocations, and steps to legalize existing settlement outposts and establish new ones.