Israel expands West Bank operations

Shafaq News- West Bank

Israeli forces on Saturday raided several towns and villages across the occupied West Bank, detaining dozens of Palestinians, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered an expanded military operation in areas Israel described as “sources of terrorism.”

According to Palestinian media accounts, Israeli forces entered the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus, where they detained around 50 Palestinians and searched about 70 homes. Additional military operations were documented across the West Bank, including in the Jenin-area towns of Yabad and Burqin and the village of Al-Zababdeh. The Israeli Army also carried out raids in the village of Kober in the Ramallah district, the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho, Kafr Aqab north of Jerusalem, and Farun south of Tulkarm.

قوات الاحتلال تنفذ حملة اعتقالات واسعة في بلدة عبوين شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/6RA7NJBgWZ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 25, 2026

Ghassan Daghlas, the governor of Nablus, disclosed that six Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured during Israeli military operations in the area over the previous two days.

On Friday, Tel Aviv approved the legalization of existing settlement outposts and the establishment of new ones in the West Bank following a deadly confrontation near the Havat Gilad settlement.

Palestinian media indicated that settlers entered the nearby village of Tell and attacked women working on agricultural land, prompting residents to intervene. During the confrontation, a Palestinian seized a rifle from an armed Israeli and opened fire.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, presented a different account of the incident, claiming that Israeli settlers had been attacked near the village and that a Palestinian had taken a weapon from settlement security personnel before firing.

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