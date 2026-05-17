PM Al-Zaidi secures private jet for Iraq’s World Cup squad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s national football team will travel to its training camp in Spain aboard a private aircraft ahead of the FIFA World Cup, after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi directed government support for the squad on Sunday.

Iraq will return to the World Cup in 2026 for the first time in 40 years, following its only previous appearance in 1986. The “Lions of Mesopotamia,” coached by Arnold Graham, were drawn in Group 9 alongside the France national football team, the Senegal national football team, and the Norway national football team, with their opening match scheduled for June 17.