Israel kills Hamas operations commander Bahaa Baroud in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

On Sunday, the Israeli military killed Bahaa Baroud, a commander in Hamas’s military operations apparatus in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, days after claiming responsibility for killing senior military commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

According to the army, Baroud had been involved in “planning attacks against Israeli forces” operating in southern Gaza and was considered an “immediate threat” before being killed in a precise airstrike on Saturday. The military accused Baroud of coordinating and advancing multiple Hamas attack plans during the war, particularly in recent weeks.

להסרת האיום: צה"ל חיסל מפקד במטה המבצעים של ארגון הטרור חמאס שקידם מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינוכוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום חיסלו אתמול את בהאא' בארוד, מפקד במטה המבצעים של ארגון הטרור חמאס. לאורך המלחמה, ובתקופה האחרונה בפרט, בארוד פעל לתכנון וקידום מתווי טרור רבים של ארגון הטרור חמאס… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 17, 2026

Israel has intensified operations in Gaza in recent weeks following the end of its joint military campaign with the United States against Iran, redirecting its military focus toward the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian health officials and medics reported at least four people killed in separate Israeli strikes across Gaza today. Medics said one Palestinian was killed near a police station in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli military said the target was an armed militant posing a direct threat to troops stationed in the area. In a separate strike, medics in Gaza said at least three people were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit a charity kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded over 832 deaths and 2,354 injuries, along with 767 bodies recovered since the ceasefire took effect, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,612 killed and 172,457 injured.