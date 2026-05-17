Fire spreads across wheat fields in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

A large fire broke out on Sunday in a wheat field in Al-Naama of Saladin province, northern Iraq, burning wide agricultural areas without causing casualties, a Civil Defense source told Shafaq News.

The fire erupted in a wheat farm located about 45 kilometers east of Tikrit, spreading across an area estimated between five and 15 dunams (0.5 and 1.5 hectares).

Civil Defense teams managed to contain the blaze, and preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Earlier this week, a blaze struck Diyala’s main 400-kV power station in eastern Iraq, two months after repairs were completed following a previous fire.

Despite a reported 74% nationwide decline in fire incidents in 2025 due to stricter safety measures, recent fires across residential, industrial, and strategic sites have continued to cause casualties and significant material damage.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026